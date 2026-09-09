Sheena Bora Murder Case: Mikhail Bora Writes To Court Fearing Threat To Life, CBI Asked To Respond

Mikhail Bora has raised safety concerns before the special CBI court and urged that the long-running Sheena Bora murder trial conclude soon | File Photo

Mumbai, September 8, 2026: Mikhail Bora, son of Indrani Mukerjea, has written two letters to the special court hearing the Sheena Bora murder case, expressing his apprehension of a threat to his life. The special court has now sought a response from the prosecution.

The special CBI court is presently recording testimony of the investigating officer from CBI - KK Singh. During the hearing on Monday, the court received an envelope by courier at 5:45 from Mikhail. The envelope was opened on Tuesday and was found to have two letters written by Mikhail.

Mikhail is a key witness in his sister's murder case against his mother, Indrani. Indrani is also charged with the attempt to murder Mikhail.

Mikhail Expresses Safety Concerns

In one of the letters, Mikhail has attached four photographs of Indrani, which she has allegedly posted on social networking sites. He has claimed that Indrani has travelled to several places and he suspects she has also visited their house in Guwahati, Assam. Hence, he apprehended a threat to his life.

In another letter, Mikhail has expressed that he has faith in the judiciary and is hoping for justice. In the meanwhile, he has claimed that his education certificates are found to be forged and he is now not able to secure any job for himself. Hence, he has pleaded that he is hoping that the case would conclude soon and he could live a secure life.

CBI To Verify Allegations

Copies of the letters were shared with CBI as well as with the defence lawyers. CBI submitted that Mikhail has also mailed the agency about Indrani's travel history and photographs. The prosecution said it would verify the contents and submit a reply in due course of time.

Indrani's lawyer Ranjeet Sangle, on the other hand, claimed that all the allegations are false and frivolous. He said that Mikhail has attempted to interfere in the judicial process and they would submit their reply in court. Meanwhile, he said that Indrani is presently unwell and resting for the last 10 days. Hence, they have sought exemption from her appearance before the court.

Sheena Bora Murder Case

On April 24, 2012, former INX Media CEO Indrani Mukerjea, her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamwar Rai allegedly murdered her daughter, Sheena Bora. On the same day, as per the prosecution case, Indrani, with the help of Khanna and Rai, attempted to kill Mikhail as well, but he survived as he managed to escape.

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Meanwhile, the three later burnt and dumped the body of Sheena in Raigad. The murder came to light after Rai spilled the beans in August 2015 when he was arrested in an Arms Act case by Khar police.

Indrani and Khanna were subsequently arrested in August 2015. All three are in judicial custody and the trial will begin on July 4. Apart from the three, CBI has arrested Peter Mukerjea in the case.

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