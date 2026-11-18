NVIDIA |

Mumbai: NVIDIA reported a sharp increase in revenue and profitability for the third quarter of FY27, driven by accelerating demand for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and data centre technology.

According to its quarterly financial results, revenue surged 103% year-on-year to $115.8 billion from $57 billion. Sequentially, revenue increased 20% from $96.2 billion.

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AI Drives Revenue Growth

NVIDIA's Data Center business remained its biggest growth engine, generating revenue of $107.6 billion, up 110% from the corresponding quarter last year. The performance highlights strong demand for AI computing infrastructure as companies expand investments in advanced technology.

Investments Cross $109 Billion

NVIDIA's investments in other companies reached $109.747 billion as of October 25, 2026. Marketable equity securities accounted for $44.219 billion, while non-marketable securities stood at $65.528 billion. These holdings include investments in publicly traded businesses and privately held companies.

Profit Surges 105%

Net income climbed 105% year-on-year to $65.3 billion from $31.9 billion. Operating income increased 115% to $77.5 billion, compared with $36 billion a year earlier.

However, operating expenses rose 57% to $9.2 billion. NVIDIA's gross margin improved to 74.8% from 73.4% a year earlier, although it moderated slightly from 75% in the preceding quarter. Diluted earnings per share jumped 108% to $2.70 from $1.30.

Q4 Revenue Outlook

Looking ahead, NVIDIA expects fourth-quarter FY27 revenue of approximately $130 billion, with a variation of 3%. The forecast excludes Data Center compute revenue from China. The company expects GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins between 71% and 72%.

Operating expenses are projected at approximately $11 billion under GAAP and $10.7 billion on a non-GAAP basis. The outlook suggests continued AI-driven growth, although margins and rising expenditure remain important factors for investors.

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