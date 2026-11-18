'I Love Our Country & I Love Nvidia': Jensen Huang Says He'll Return If Board Wants Him, Chairman Rules Out Comeback | File Pic

Jensen Huang has said he would be honoured to return as Nvidia CEO if the board decides it is in the company's best interest. Hours later, the board's chairman said directors do not intend to bring him back. Both Nvidia chairman Harvey Jones and interim CEO Colette Kress have confirmed that the board has decided not to reinstate Huang.

Huang's statement

In a statement on X, Huang said he had seen an outpouring of calls from Nvidia's employees, investors, business partners and customers for him to return. He said he would answer those calls if the board decided his return served shareholders, employees, the company and America. He also said he loves the country and the company. Recalling that he arrived in the United States 53 years ago, he called American citizenship one of the proudest moments of his life and said a company like Nvidia could not have been built anywhere else.

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Huang accepted responsibility for his conduct. He said he had not met the standards expected of everyone at Nvidia, had made serious mistakes in his personal life, and had created problems for the board that he deeply regrets. He said he is committed to cooperating with the board's independent investigation. He ended by thanking supporters and apologising to his family.

Chairman shuts the door

Nvidia's newly appointed board chair, Harvey Jones, addressed Huang's resignation on the company's third-quarter earnings call on Tuesday. He said the board unanimously accepted Huang's resignation and does not intend to reinstate him as CEO. Jones also said Huang had voluntarily resigned his positions as president, CEO and board member.

“Jensen Huang voluntarily resigned his positions as president, CEO and board member. The Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO. In addition, the board announced it was initiating a search for a permanent chief executive, and we have since retained Heidrick & Struggles to lead the search,” he said during the call.

Jones and interim CEO Colette Kress later said they would not take questions about Huang.

The search for a successor

Jones said the board is taking the search for a new CEO "very seriously" and is considering internal and external candidates. Nvidia has retained Heidrick & Struggles to lead the search. Kress said the company wants a new chief executive as quickly as possible but will not rush before finding the right person. She also said that, from a business perspective, it is "business as usual".

Pressure from supporters

Huang's supporters have been vocal since his exit. The "Stand With Jensen" open letter asks the board to bring him back while an independent investigation establishes the facts. Its signatories include Elon Musk and Travis Kalanick. Reports put the signature count at more than 178,000. Totals differ across outlets, and the campaign says signers' identities are self-reported and unverified. US President Donald Trump said he "would not mind" seeing Huang return.

Signs of a split

The picture inside the boardroom is less clear. The Financial Times reported that Huang is discussing a comeback with allies in Silicon Valley. Semafor, citing informed sources, reported that a few board members are still pushing for his return while others have begun narrowing the search for a successor. Nvidia and Huang's representatives declined to comment on that report, and it has not been independently confirmed.

Scrutiny continues

Huang has agreed to testify before Congress next month, lawmakers said on Tuesday. Nvidia has also created a board committee on national security and trade compliance. Huang resigned on November 12, days after admitting in an email to staff that he had been unfaithful to his wife. Reports have linked him to a former Megaspeed executive suspected of being a Chinese intelligence asset, and to a relationship with an Nvidia employee.