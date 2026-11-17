Nvidia is scheduled to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday amid leadership uncertainty and growing regulatory scrutiny of its artificial intelligence (AI) chip business.

The earnings announcement follows claims that Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang resigned amid allegations concerning his personal relationship with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset. These claims have not been independently verified.

The Financial Times reportedly suggested that Huang was considering returning to Nvidia. However, ABC News cited a source familiar with the matter as saying the company's board was not considering his reinstatement.

US President Donald Trump, speaking outside the White House on Monday, said Huang's return was not necessarily a bad idea. Asked about the intelligence allegations, Trump said he did not know whether the individual concerned was a spy.

Interim CEO Colette Kress will lead Nvidia's post-earnings conference call with analysts on Tuesday. Kress previously served as the company's executive vice-president and chief financial officer.

Nvidia reportedly announced that its board was searching for a permanent chief executive, considering candidates from within and outside the organisation.

Investors will also be watching for indications of how changing market conditions could influence the company's growth prospects.

AI-related stocks have experienced volatility following the recent US midterm elections, amid concerns about potential restrictions on data centre development.

Nvidia also faces questions over possible changes to US technology export regulations.

On Monday, the US Commerce Department reportedly introduced rules addressing remote access to advanced AI chips.

The measure appears intended to prevent restricted Chinese companies from accessing American technology through data centres operating in Southeast Asia.

Separately, Democratic congressional leaders reportedly announced an investigation into an agreement allowing Nvidia to sell certain less-advanced chips to China.

The arrangement was reached with the Trump administration last year, according to the report.

These regulatory developments could influence Nvidia's international business outlook as investors assess its latest quarterly financial performance.