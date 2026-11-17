'I Don't Know If She Is A Spy': Trump On Alice Huang, Backs Jensen Huang's Reinstatement As Nvidia CEO | File pic

US President Donald Trump said that he would be fine with Jensen Huang returning as Nvidia's chief executive, adding that the tech boss had learned a hard lesson from his recent controversy. Trump was speaking to reporters as he left the White House for a visit to the Philippines and China.

His remarks came in response to a report that Huang had assembled a group of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for his comeback. Huang stepped down last Friday after revelations of several extramarital affairs, including one with Alice Huang. She is an executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based Nvidia client, and US intelligence reportedly suspects she is working for Beijing.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Trump pushed back on that characterisation. He said he did not know whether Alice Huang was a spy, and that nobody had proven it. He said Jensen Huang should not have behaved as he did in his personal life, but treated that as a separate matter. Trump also said he had not heard of any national security concerns linked to the relationship.

China has denied the allegations, and Alice Huang has not been charged with any wrongdoing.

Trump also noted that his administration had barred Nvidia from selling its most advanced chips directly to China. Critics have pointed out, however, that Nvidia can still sell certain AI chips there under an arrangement that gives the US government a share of the revenue. Chinese firms also face no current restriction on renting chips housed in data centres across Southeast Asia.

He said he did not expect to raise Huang or the chip sales in his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, adding that he did not want to insult China just before arriving.

Nvidia's board is not considering bringing Huang back, a source told CNBC on Monday.