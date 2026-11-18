Prince William And Kate Middleton Visit Chanakya School Of Craft In Mumbai's Lower Parel - VIDEO |

Mumbai: Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the Chanakya School of Craft in Lower Parel on Wednesday, putting the spotlight on India's rich textile heritage and sustainable fashion. The Prince and Princess of Wales were welcomed with hand-embroidered shawls and bracelets before taking part in activities showcasing traditional Indian craftsmanship.

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During the engagement, the royal couple reportedly tried their hand at printing silk scarves using wooden blocks carved in the shapes of British plants. They dipped the blocks in dye and created floral patterns on the fabric, experiencing the craft first-hand.

William and Kate also interacted with women artisans, teachers and students at the school, learning how traditional Indian embroidery techniques are being preserved and adapted for contemporary luxury fashion. The visit highlighted the role of artisans and craft-based skills in promoting sustainable approaches to the fashion industry. The engagement marked the couple's final joint stop in Mumbai before their onward visit to New Delhi.

2026 Earthshot Prize Ceremony

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On Tuesday evening, Prince William and Princess Catherine made an elegant appearance on the green carpet in traditional Indian attire. William wore a custom-designed Manish Malhotra bandhgala. They were joined by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and an impressive lineup of international personalities, including Rami Malek, Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar and Simone Ashley.

Prince William presented five global winners with £1 million each, selected from 15 finalists. The funding will help scale their innovative environmental solutions and accelerate efforts to tackle the planet’s most pressing challenges.

Royal Couple Attend Children's Earthshot Programme

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William and Kate also visited the Museum of Solutions (MuSo) in Lower Parel to attend the inaugural Children's Earthshot programme.

The initiative recognises climate solutions developed by young people and brings together participants from more than 15,000 schools across 24 Indian states. The programme forms part of the royal couple's broader engagement with environmental innovation during their India visit.

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