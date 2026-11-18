Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Lateef Bhat, suspected to be involved in the attack on a CRPF checkpost in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, was killed after a standoff with security forces at a mosque on Wednesday. Bhat had reportedly taken shelter inside the mosque during the operation. Officials said the structure sustained no damage.
The operation followed a fresh encounter in Kulgam, where security forces had cornered the suspected terrorist after an intensive search. Personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were involved in the operation.
Reacting to the operation, CRPF Director General GP Singh posted on social media: “Congratulations guys. Some dishes are best served cold, even in cold weather.”
This is breaking news. More details are awaited.
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