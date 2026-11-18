Simone Ashley at The Earthshot Prize Awards 2026 in Mumbai | Instagram

Of all the celebrities who brought their fashion A-game to the sixth annual Earthshot Prize awards in Mumbai, British actress Simone Ashley was undoubtedly one of my best-dressed favourites. While the red carpet saw a sea of stunning interpretations of Indian craftsmanship, Simone's look stood out for its beautiful tribute to her Tamil roots. She arrived in a gold Kanjeevaram ensemble that brought together the richness of South Indian weaving, intricate traditional embroidery and Manish Malhotra's signature couture drama. And honestly, we are completely in love with this one!

Simone Ashley's Kanjeevaram look is a tribute to her Tamil heritage

For the special occasion, Simone donned a custom ensemble created by Swadesh in collaboration with the ace Indian designer Manish Malhotra. The regal yellow-gold outfit featured a heavily embellished halter-neck blouse with a sweetheart neckline, teamed with a fitted lehenga skirt. The silhouette had all the drama of a classic Manish Malhotra creation, but its real beauty lay in the craftsmanship and cultural references woven into it.

At the heart of the look was the artistry of Kanjeevaram weaving. Crafted using pure mulberry silk and gold zari tissue, the fabric was woven by Swadesh master weaver Rajesh Shah over an incredible 700–750 hours. The lehenga's border featured Rekku motifs inspired by the architecture of South Indian temples, making the outfit a thoughtful celebration of Simone's Tamil roots.

Simone Ashley at The Earthshot Prize | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

The intricate work did not stop at the weave. The ensemble was brought to life with elaborate Zardozi embroidery inspired by the floral patterns seen in vintage Indian Kundan and Polki jewellery. Jewel-toned stones in shades of emerald, ruby, tourmaline and amethyst added colour and dimension to the otherwise gold-dominated look, giving the embellishments an almost jewellery-like finish.

The blouse, too, deserved its own moment. Its signature MM bodice carried the same detailed embroidery, while the back featured an exquisite cowl design. Layered strings of jewels connected with Kundan elements added a dramatic couture detail, making the ensemble just as striking from behind. A Banarasi tissue drape completed the look, bringing together the expertise of Swadesh's master weavers and Manish Malhotra's distinctive design language.

Simone Ashley at The Earthshot Prize | Instagram

With an outfit this elaborate, Simone wisely let the craftsmanship take centre stage. Rather than piling on accessories, she kept things understated with a pair of dangling earrings and a statement ring.

Her beauty look was equally on point. She opted for a flawless base, softly contoured cheeks, a hint of blush and smoky eyes that added just the right amount of drama. Her signature brown lips completed the makeup, while her hair was styled straight and worn open with a neat middle parting.

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