Alia Bhatt, Shreya Ghosal, Karan Johar Diana Penty And More: Bollywood Stars Make Stylish Appearances At Earthshot Prize 2026 | All Photos By: Ashwini Sawant

The Earthshot Prize 2026 has become a star-studded affair, with several Bollywood celebrities making stylish appearances at the prestigious environmental awards ceremony on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. Actors Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Diana Penty, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Nimrat Kaur, Mouni Roy, Rakul Preet, Khushi Kapoor, Shreya Ghoshal, Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter and other well-known personalities brought their fashion A-game to the event, turning heads with their elegant and statement-making appearances.

About Earthshot Prize 2026

The annual Earthshot Prize, founded by Britain's Prince William in 2020, recognises and supports innovative solutions aimed at addressing some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges. The initiative focuses on five key goals, popularly known as the Earthshots: protecting and restoring nature, cleaning the air, reviving oceans, building a waste-free world and fixing the climate.

The 2026 edition ceremony in Mumbai was hosted by Karan Johar, with Prince William and Princess Catherine (Kate), the Prince and Princess of Wales, presiding over the event at the Jio World Convention Centre. The event has brought together influential personalities, environmentalists, innovators and global leaders to celebrate individuals and organisations working towards a more sustainable future.

Sonam Kapoor's statement fashion look

Among the Indian celebrities, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and Diana Penty were among the notable names attracting attention at the event. She styled with a hand-painted green chiffon sari and a structured silk velvet coat. Kapoor completed her look with statement jewellery, 400 carats of Russian emeralds set in traditional Indian polki paired with Colombian emerald drop earmuffs.

Alia Bhatt, Diana Penty, Bhumi Pednekar and Shreya Ghosal looks

Alia Bhatt was spotted in an all-black ensemble with intricate gold work, and she paired it with a matching dupatta. Diana Penty also joined the star-studded gathering, bringing her distinct fashion sensibilities to the occasion. She brought some colour to the green carpet in a floral cropped top, which she paired with black draped trousers and pointed heels. Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar went for a more experimental look. She was spotted in an embroidered cream corset top with a metallic purple skirt.

Shreya Ghoshal wore an elegant red gown for her appearance. The singer walked the green carpet alongside her husband, Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya,

Royal couple's ethnic ensembles

Prince William looked dashing in a black bandhgala paired with black trousers, while Princess Kate Middleton stunned in a red ethnic ensemble.

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Other celebrities at the ceremony

Nimrat Kaur was spotted in ethnic wear and went with the combination, choosing a black saree with gold detailing. Meanwhile, Karan Johar, who was hosting the award ceremony, was seen in a black coat and pants. Among others were Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the event with his wife, Amruta Fadnavis, Mira Kapoor, Kiran Rao, among others.

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