Kate Middleton Stuns In Vermilion Banarasi Anarkali As Prince William Opts For Velvet Bandhgala At Earthshot Prize Awards In Mumbai |

Prince William and Kate Middleton brought royal elegance and Indian craftsmanship together as they arrived at the Earthshot Prize Awards at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre. The Prince and Princess of Wales made a striking appearance at the prestigious ceremony, which brought together several prominent personalities from Bollywood, fashion and business. Among those spotted at the awards night were Alia Bhatt, Ananya Birla, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor and several other notable guests.

For the occasion, Kate Middleton embraced Indian tradition in a stunning bespoke vermilion Anarkali designed by Mahima Mahajan. Crafted from handwoven silk georgette, the outfit featured traditional Banarasi gold motifs scattered across its rich red fabric, adding a regal touch to her appearance.

The intricate detailing further elevated the outfit, with hand embroidery in green and gold framing the plunging neckline and cuffs. Kate completed her look with emerald-toned drop earrings, a diamond necklace featuring green drops and a matching statement cuff. The combination of rich colours, traditional motifs and exquisite craftsmanship made her ensemble a standout fashion moment of the evening.

Prince William complemented his wife's traditional look by opting for a velvet bandhgala. The classic Indian silhouette added a cultural touch to his appearance while maintaining the sophistication associated with his signature style.

The royal couple's fashion choices brought a distinct Indian influence to the global awards ceremony. While Kate's bespoke Banarasi-inspired Anarkali celebrated traditional Indian textiles and craftsmanship, William's velvet bandhgala added to the occasion's sartorial charm.