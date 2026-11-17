Kate Middleton politely declined a fan's autograph request during her Mumbai visit | Image Courtesy: Hello!

Meeting a member of the British royal family is exciting enough, but getting an autograph would make the moment even more memorable for many fans. However, one person hoping to get Kate Middleton's signature during her Mumbai visit was met with a polite refusal. The Princess of Wales apologised to the fan and explained that she could not sign, following a long-standing practice observed by the British royal family.

The incident took place on November 16, when Kate arrived in Mumbai with Prince William for the first day of their India tour. The royal couple interacted with people gathered to see them during a street cricket event. While cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar signed autographs for fans, Kate chose not to do so when another person from the crowd approached her.

A video of the interaction, shared by Hello! magazine, captured the Princess politely declining the request. According to a report by People, she told the fan, "Sorry, I can't sign," before continuing to engage with those around her.

Watch the video below:

Why did Kate Middleton refuse to sign an autograph?

Kate's response was not a personal rejection of the fan. Members of the British royal family generally avoid signing autographs for the public because their signatures could potentially be forged or misused.

While signing is usually off-limits, royal family members do connect with people during public appearances in other ways. They often stop for conversations, exchange handshakes and pose for photographs with members of the public.

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Inside Kate Middleton and Prince William's Mumbai visit so far

The autograph moment was among several interactions that made the royal couple's Mumbai visit memorable. During their first day in the city, Kate and William joined cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar for a game of gully cricket. They also sampled cutting chai served in traditional clay cups, travelled on the Mumbai Metro and spent time meeting schoolchildren and local residents.

On November 17, the couple attended an engagement at Bandra Reclamation Garden, where they met the 15 finalists of the Earthshot Prize 2026. They also enjoyed an electric autorickshaw ride, with William taking the wheel and Kate sitting in the back.

The three-day India tour marks the couple's first visit to the country since April 2016. Following their Mumbai engagements, they are scheduled to travel to New Delhi, where they will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 18.

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