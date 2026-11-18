Whenever Kate Middleton gets the chance to bring a piece of royal history back into the spotlight, she rarely lets it pass, and we definitely have no complaints. The Princess of Wales once again dipped into the royal jewellery vault for her appearance at the sixth annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Mumbai, giving us another reason to admire her love for timeless heirlooms. While her exquisite vermilion anarkali brought Indian craftsmanship to the forefront, it was her stack of emerald-and-diamond jewels once owned by the late Queen Elizabeth II that truly stole the show. Keep reading to know more.

Kate Middleton debuts Queen Elizabeth's emerald necklace in Mumbai

The highlight of Kate's ensemble was the eye-catching emerald-and-diamond tassel necklace from Queen Elizabeth II's Emerald Tassel Suite. The Princess wore the necklace for the first time at the Mumbai awards ceremony, bringing one of the late monarch's treasured jewellery pieces back into public view. She also paired it with matching emerald-and-diamond earrings and an emerald ring that perfectly rounded off her jewellery game.

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The heirloom has a long royal history. According to reports, Queen Elizabeth II first wore the suite in 1989 during a state visit by the then President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The monarch later brought out the jewels for several high-profile occasions, including a Buckingham Palace dinner during the 1991 G7 Summit and a 2011 dinner hosted for former US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

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Kate had previously worn other pieces from the same suite. During the royal couple's visit to Jamaica in March 2022, she sported the set's earrings and bracelet. Her decision to wear the necklace in Mumbai added another memorable appearance to the history of the royal collection.

Inside the Prince and Princess's royal Indian fashion

While her necklace was jaw-dropping, her fashion choices equally grabbed eyeballs. For the awards ceremony, Kate chose a bespoke vermilion anarkali by Indian designer Mahima Mahajan. The rich red outfit was crafted from handwoven silk georgette and featured traditional Banarasi-inspired gold motifs spread across the fabric.

The emerald jewellery complemented the gold accents on her outfit, tying the entire look together without taking away from the anarkali. Kate completed her appearance with a fresh, dewy makeup look, featuring rosy cheeks, softly shimmering eyes and glossy lips. Her hair was styled in a half-up, half-down look, keeping the overall finish elegant and understated.

Meanwhile, Prince William also brought an Indian designer into his wardrobe for the occasion. He wore a black velvet bandhgala by Manish Malhotra, swapping his usual formal eveningwear for the traditional Indian silhouette.

Together, the couple made a memorable appearance, blending royal style with Indian design at the Mumbai edition of the Earthshot Prize.

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