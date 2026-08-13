FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Karoline Leavitt To Leave White House, Karnataka Bandh Today'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every afternoon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Lok Sabha Monsoon Session Ends In Uproar As House Adjourns Sine Die Amid Opposition Protests | Video

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday, ending a stormy Monsoon session marked by persistent Opposition protests over the NEET paper leak, police action against students at Jantar Mantar and alleged theft of Ram temple donations. Several key bills were passed without debate. PM Modi, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh were present as the House was adjourned. (Read more...)

2. 'Our Water, Our Right': Karnataka Bandh Over 12,000-Cusec Cauvery Release Sparks Fierce Protests In Mandya, Bengaluru Remains Unaffected | Video

Karnataka's bandh over the release of 12,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu evoked a mixed response. Mandya witnessed intense farmer and pro-Kannada protests, while Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hassan and Ballari largely remained unaffected. Transport and commercial activities continued normally in major cities, with police detaining activists and maintaining tight security. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Karnataka: Amid the statewide Karnataka Bandh called today over the Cauvery water issue, the Mandya district administration has imposed strict restrictions on liquor sales and heightened security across key locations.



As a precautionary measure, the Deputy Commissioner… pic.twitter.com/zNyYbZmuVj — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2026

3. US: Indian-Origin Teen Charged With Murder Of Mother, 14-Year-Old Brother In Massachusetts; Used ChatGPT To Search 'Ways To Kill Family'

Indian-origin teenager Arjun Aravind, 17, has been charged with allegedly murdering his mother and 14-year-old brother at their Massachusetts home, authorities said. Police found both victims with apparent trauma after a welfare check on Tuesday. Aravind was arrested early Wednesday after an overnight manhunt, while cops are examining the circumstances and motive behind the alleged killings. (Read more...)

Accused killer 17 year old Arjun Aravind of Acton was taken into custody in Wayland overnight and tomorrow he’s expected in adult court charged with murdering his mother and younger brother…his dad was at work when the murders took place #7News pic.twitter.com/ljpT6lNZGR — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) August 12, 2026

4. Who Is TV Narendran? Tata Steel CEO Emerges Among Frontrunners For Tata Sons' Chairmanship

Tata Steel CEO TV Narendran has emerged as a potential contender to succeed N Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman after Chandrasekaran decided not to seek another term in 2027. Narendran’s long Tata Group experience, operational expertise and leadership at Tata Steel make him a possible choice, though no decision has been announced. (Read more...)

Tata Steel CEO TV Narendran | File

5. Bengaluru Tragedy: Woman Killed After Bike Skids On Broken Road, Falls Under Goods Vehicle

The deceased has been identified as Medha Akarsh, a resident of Anantnagar and a native of Kerala. She worked at the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) office. She is survived by her husband, Akarsh, and their three-year-old son. (Read more...)

Medha Akarsh | X

6. Karoline Leavitt To Leave White House Press Secretary Post, Continue As President Trump Adviser Ahead Of 2026 Midterm Elections

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt will leave her post at the end of August to spend more time with her young children and family, President Donald Trump announced. Leavitt, who became the youngest US press secretary at 27, will continue as an outside adviser to Trump and remain active in the Republican Party and his MAGA movement ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. (Read more...)

Karoline Leavitt To Leave White House Press Secretary Post, Continue As President Trump Adviser Ahead Of 2026 Midterm Elections | File

7. 'Main Hafiz Sahab Ka Ghulam Hu': Ex-Pak Minister Lauds LeT Founder In Front Of Terrorists, Threatens India - VIDEO

Former Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed praised Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed and threatened India at a public event, a viral video shows. Rasheed, who served under former PM Imran Khan, said, “I am a slave of Hafiz Saeed.” He also shared the stage with figures identified as senior members of the banned terror outfit LeT. (Read more...)

Ex-Pak Minister Sheikh Rasheed Lauds LeT Founder In Front Of Terrorists | X

8. 'From Guns To Gulabs': Former Naxal Women Stun With Ramp Walk At Handloom Day Event In Raipur| VIDEO

The women participated in a tribal fashion show organised as part of celebrations marking National Handloom Day. Dressed in traditional handloom ensembles, they walked the ramp as a symbol of the transformation they have undergone after surrendering and choosing to return to mainstream society. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Raipur, Chhattisgarh: Former women Naxals, who once carried weapons in the dense forests of Bastar, walked the ramp to huge applause at a National Handloom Day event in Raipur after joining the mainstream. (07.08) https://t.co/BtUfHIUsHs pic.twitter.com/ClHzGcRWp1 — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2026

9. Lionel Messi Makes Emotional Return To Pitch After Father's Death, Receives Warm Welcome From Fans | Video

Lionel Messi returned for Inter Miami on Thursday, coming off the bench against Leon in the Leagues Cup, five days after his father Jorge died aged 68 in Rosario. Messi had said his father's death left him with doubts about continuing football. Inter Miami lost 3-2 after conceding late, but Messi's comeback marked his first appearance since the bereavement. (Read more...)

MLS/Leo Messi/X/Instagram

10. South Actress Shakeela Undergoes Neck Surgery, Blames Excessive Phone Use & Improper Posture

Shakeela has urged people to drastically limit excessive phone use after undergoing neck surgery, which she described as a major operation. In her YouTube vlog, the actress said she spent up to four hours gaming while lying sideways, before watching reels for hours. She claimed the posture and prolonged phone use affected the main veins in her neck. (Read more...)