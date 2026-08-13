Who Is TV Narendran? Tata Steel CEO Emerges Among Frontrunners For Tata Sons' Chairmanship

T V Narendran, CEO and MD, Tata Steel Limited |

The succession race for Tata Sons has gained attention after chairman N Chandrasekaran announced that he would not seek another term after his current tenure ends in February 2027.

The development has brought the leadership transition at India’s largest conglomerate into focus, with Tata Trusts expected to play a key role in deciding the next chairman.

Tata Trusts, which hold around two-thirds of Tata Sons, have significant influence over the selection process.

The succession discussions come at a time when questions around governance and the relationship between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts have drawn attention.

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TV Narendran enters Tata succession discussions

Among the names being discussed for the top role is TV Narendran, managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Steel.

While Tata Sons has not announced any successor, Narendran’s name has gained attention because of his long association with the group and his experience in handling large industrial businesses.

Narendran joined Tata Steel in 1988 after completing engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Trichy, and management studies from IIM Calcutta. Over nearly four decades, he has held several leadership roles across sales, marketing, international business and operations.

He played an important role in expanding Tata Steel’s presence in Southeast Asia and later became managing director of Tata Steel in 2013. His leadership journey differs from Chandrasekaran’s, who came from the technology sector through Tata Consultancy Services. Narendran represents the manufacturing and industrial side of the Tata Group.

Leadership experience and challenges ahead

During Narendran’s tenure, Tata Steel focused on reducing debt, improving financial performance and expanding its value-added product portfolio. He also oversaw efforts to address challenges in the company’s European operations, including restructuring initiatives in the UK and the Netherlands.

The Tata Sons chairman’s role involves more than managing individual companies. The position requires strategic decision-making, capital allocation skills and the ability to maintain alignment across the group’s diverse businesses.

Narendran’s long association with Tata and his understanding of industrial operations could work in his favour. However, he is not the only name under consideration, and factors such as age, succession planning and long-term leadership requirements may influence the final choice.

The next Tata Sons chairman will inherit major responsibilities, including strengthening Air India, expanding semiconductor investments, managing Tata Capital’s growth plans and addressing challenges across key businesses such as TCS. The leadership transition will therefore be closely watched by investors, employees and industry observers.