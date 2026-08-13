Bengaluru Tragedy: Woman Killed After Bike Skids On Broken Road, Falls Under Goods Vehicle

Medha Akarsh | X

Bengaluru: A tragic incident has come to light from Bengaluru. A 32-year-old woman was on Wednesday thrown into the path of an oncoming mini goods vehicle after the two-wheeler she was riding pillion on skidded on a damaged stretch of road in Electronics City.

The deceased has been identified as Medha Akarsh, a resident of Anantnagar and a native of Kerala. She worked at the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) office. She is survived by her husband, Akarsh, and their three-year-old son.

The accident took place around 9 am on Anantnagar Main Road, when Medha was travelling with one of her colleagues, Ajay Guru, from Anantnagar towards Singasandra, according to police.

Sudden braking leads to accident

A car just ahead of the two-wheeler she was riding pillion suddenly braked after a pedestrian walked towards the middle of the road. Guru applied the brakes, too, causing Medha to be thrown off the two-wheeler and fall onto the road, when a mini goods vehicle approaching from the opposite direction ran over her, police were quoted saying by Times of India.

The driver of the goods vehicle fled the spot with the vehicle soon after the accident. The police are checking footage from the CCTVs in the vicinity.

Road condition raises questions

Medha was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The incident has raised questions over the poor condition of the road and negligence of the civic authorities regarding the stretch.

Police, while acknowledging that the road condition was bad, clarified that initial information pointed to sudden braking as the immediate cause of the accident.