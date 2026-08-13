'From Guns To Gulabs': Former Naxal Women Stun With Ramp Walk At Handloom Day Event In Raipur| VIDEO

Women who once lived amid the forests of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region as members of the Naxalite movement recently found themselves in a very different setting, walking confidently on a fashion runway in Raipur.
The women participated in a tribal fashion show organised as part of celebrations marking National Handloom Day. Dressed in traditional handloom ensembles, they walked the ramp as a symbol of the transformation they have undergone after surrendering and choosing to return to mainstream society.
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The event offered a striking glimpse into their new lives, with the former cadres showcasing handwoven clothing instead of weapons and taking centre stage as models. Their participation highlighted the role of rehabilitation and efforts to create new opportunities for those who have left insurgency behind.
Earlier this week, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, met Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan in New Delhi. During the meeting, the state government sought special relaxations under central infrastructure schemes to improve connectivity across Bastar.
Sai said the region has witnessed a significant transition towards peace after decades of insurgency, making development and connectivity a key priority. He stressed that better roads would be crucial to connecting remote communities with mainstream development.
The Chief Minister also pointed to challenges under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). While Bastar has benefited from the scheme, its low population density and widely scattered settlements make it difficult for several remote habitations to meet the existing population-based eligibility criteria.
The state has therefore sought greater flexibility in the scheme's norms to enable road construction in these areas. According to Sai, Chouhan heard the request and assured the state that he would look into the matter.