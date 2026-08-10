'No Excuses, Even At 11 PM': Rahul Gandhi Reveals His 1-Hour Fitness Routine; Mix Of Martial Arts, Swimming, Running & Yoga

kadhi gahinya dolachya dohaat paar budte |

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently offered a glimpse into his fitness routine during a social media question-and-answer session, sharing that his approach to health is built less around following a particular workout and more around consistency, discipline and maintaining balance in everyday life.

Speaking about what he believes matters most when it comes to fitness, Gandhi said, “The thing about fitness that's important is not really the routine you follow. It's being persistent, doing it continuously and allowing it to compound.”

WATCH VIDEO:

His routine, he revealed, brings together several forms of exercise rather than relying on a single workout. “Generally I do little bit of martial arts which I like. I do a little bit of swimming, running. Now these days I've started yoga which is quite interesting,” he said.

From martial arts and running to swimming and yoga, Gandhi's fitness routine combines activities that can work on different aspects of physical fitness. While running and swimming can contribute to cardiovascular endurance, martial arts can involve strength, coordination and agility. Yoga, meanwhile, can support flexibility, mobility and body awareness.

Gandhi also explained that he treats exercise as a regular part of his schedule rather than something reserved for spare time. “It is part of my work life to do one hour of building strength, building aerobic capacity, building flexibility. So it's not something I do in my free time, it's something that I make time for regardless of what happens,” he said.

He further emphasised the importance of sticking to the routine even on particularly busy days. “If I have to do it at 11 at night, I'll do it at 11 at night,” he added.

However, Gandhi stressed that exercise alone cannot compensate for an unhealthy lifestyle. Discussing the importance of nutrition and other habits, he said, “If you are eating badly or you are drinking a lot of alcohol or you are snacking all the time, then forget all this fitness stuff, don't bother with it because it doesn't work.”