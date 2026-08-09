WATCH: Vantara’s Maniki Elephant Finally Sleeps Peacefully After Years Of Pain; 48-Year-Old Giant Finds Comfort In Rehabilitation |

A quiet moment of rest is winning hearts online after Maniki, a 48-year-old elephant rescued from Assam, was seen finally getting a peaceful night's sleep at Vantara in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The animal had spent years living with a severely damaged leg, enduring chronic pain and mobility problems before being brought to the animal care and rehabilitation facility for specialised treatment.

Vantara recently shared a video capturing Maniki resting deeply on the ground. The footage shows the elephant gently lowering herself before settling down for an uninterrupted sleep — a simple moment that carries immense significance considering the years of discomfort she is believed to have endured.

According to Vantara, "For years, Maniki lived with a devastating leg deformity that left her in constant pain. Even then, she was made to walk nearly 95 kilometres, placing immense strain on her." The organisation said that for an elephant experiencing chronic pain, being able to sleep comfortably can be an important sign that its body is beginning to recover.

The video was shared with the message, "Today, after 1 month at Vantara, Maniki is finally enjoying the deep, uninterrupted sleep she's been deprived of for years."

Maniki's Long Struggle With Injury

Maniki reportedly suffered permanent damage and a severe bend in her left foreleg after a heavy log fell on her while she was working in the logging industry. Her condition later attracted widespread attention after videos showed her struggling to walk along roads in Assam despite her painful injury.

Apart from the severe leg deformity, Maniki has also faced partial blindness, infected wounds, dehydration and poor overall body condition, adding to the challenges she has endured.

In June 2026, Maniki was brought to Vantara, where she began receiving specialised veterinary care and rehabilitation. Her treatment includes hydrotherapy, acupuncture, nutritional rehabilitation and medical care aimed at managing her chronic pain and improving her overall wellbeing.