Mumbai Ganeshotsav Aagman 2026: Borivalicha Maharaja, Parelcha Vighnaharta & More Grand Idols Welcome Bappa | WATCH |

The unmistakable sound of dhol-tasha, devotional chants and festive beats has begun to echo through the streets of Mumbai, signalling that the city's favourite festival is just around the corner. With Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 falling on September 14, the much-awaited Ganesh Aagman Sohlas have officially picked up pace, bringing devotees together to welcome their beloved Bappa.

On August 8, several grand Ganesh idols made their way through different parts of Mumbai amid massive crowds, music and celebrations. From iconic Mumbai mandals to revered Ganpati idols arriving from other cities, the Aagman celebrations offered a vibrant glimpse of the grandeur that awaits during this year's Ganeshotsav.

Borivalicha Maharaja

One of the popular Ganpati idols from Mumbai, Borivalicha Maharaja, was welcomed with immense enthusiasm during its Aagman Sohla. Devotees gathered to witness the grand arrival, with the celebrations reflecting the excitement building across the city ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Raja Badam Gallicha, Jalgaon

Representing Jalgaon, Raja Badam Gallicha was among the grand idols that became part of Mumbai's Aagman celebrations. The arrival brought devotees together in a vibrant display of faith, music and festive energy.

Mira Bhayandar Cha Lambodar

The Aagman of Mira Bhayandar Cha Lambodar added another spectacular moment to the city's celebrations. With devotees lining the streets to catch a glimpse of Bappa, the atmosphere was filled with devotional fervour and the unmistakable excitement of Ganeshotsav.

Parelcha Vighnaharta

Parel, one of Mumbai's most prominent Ganeshotsav hubs, witnessed the grand arrival of Parelcha Vighnaharta. The Aagman brought the neighbourhood alive as devotees came together to welcome the idol with traditional celebrations and festive enthusiasm.

Kolhapurcha Chintamani

Kolhapurcha Chintamani also made its presence felt during the August 8 Aagman celebrations. The idol's arrival all the way from Mumbai to Kolhapur shows the growing festive spirit, bringing together devotees as the city gradually transforms for its annual celebration of Lord Ganesha.

With every Aagman, the anticipation for September 14 continues to grow. What begins with these early welcomes eventually transforms into Mumbai's grandest annual celebration, when neighbourhoods, streets and pandals across the city come alive with Ganpati Bappa Morya!