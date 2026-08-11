Natasha Poonawalla Revives A 24-Year-Old Versace Creation With Banarasi Brocade And Indian Craftsmanship |

Natasha Poonawalla has once again made a strong case for archival fashion, stepping out in a spectacular 24-year-old bespoke Versace ensemble that seamlessly blends Italian luxury with the richness of Indian craftsmanship. Sharing pictures of the look on social media, celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor revealed the intricate details behind the statement ensemble.

The creation dates back to Versace’s Fall 2002 collection and is a bespoke interpretation of Look 3 from the Atelier Versace runway. What makes the ensemble particularly striking is its use of traditional Banarasi brocade, bringing together the grandeur of an Indian textile with the opulence of Italian couture.

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The entrepreneur styled the archival Versace creation with an equally rare collector’s piece, Dior’s iconic Saddle Bag from the house’s 10th anniversary collection. Known as the “Gota Patti Saddle Bag,” the limited-edition reimagines the signature Dior silhouette through Indian craftsmanship.

The rani pink bag is embellished with intricate gota patti and zardozi work, finished with a traditional nath detail. She further elevated the look with her own Bulgari high-jewellery necklace featuring emeralds, cultured pearls and diamonds. Victorian bee earrings by Rare Heritage, an Amrapali Jaipur Victorian bee brooch, polki and jadau buttons by Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas and a polki ring by Prabhu Dayal Sons added further layers of heritage jewellery and Indian craftsmanship.

By pairing an archival Versace creation with historic Dior and Indian jewellery, she demonstrates how vintage fashion can be reinterpreted through a distinctly Indian lens, making the ensemble feel both timeless and contemporary.