Revati Sule & Sarang Lakhani Exude Adorable Newlywed Couple Energy At Their Grand Delhi Reception; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Pose |

Supriya Sule's daughter Revati Sule and her husband Sarang Lakhani recently hosted a grand wedding reception in Delhi on August 10, turning the celebration into a star-studded political gathering. The event witnessed the presence of several prominent leaders from across the political spectrum, who arrived to bless the newly married couple as they embarked on a new chapter together.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi, were among the prominent personalities who attended the reception. The gathering brought together leaders from both the ruling government and the Opposition, making the celebration one of the notable political-social events in recent times.

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For the grand occasion, Revati chose to embrace India's rich traditional aesthetic in a striking saree. She was dressed in a vibrant red drape adorned with intricate purple and blue traditional motifs. The saree was styled with a matching blouse, while her traditional jewellery brought an additional layer of grandeur to the look.

Revati accessorised the ensemble with layered necklaces, including an ornate choker and matched earrings and bangles. Her hair was neatly pulled back, allowing the jewellery and saree to remain the focus. The combination of the rich red palette, heritage-inspired motifs and traditional jewellery gave her look an elegant, festive appeal.

Sarang, meanwhile, opted for a timeless formal silhouette in a black bandhgala. The sharply tailored outfit featured a structured collar and a row of buttons running down the front, giving his look a sophisticated and regal finish. A bright orange pocket square provided a subtle contrast against the otherwise monochrome ensemble.

Together, Revati and Sarang complemented each other beautifully, with her vibrant traditional look balancing his understated formal style. Their reception outfits reflected a blend of classic Indian elegance and contemporary sophistication, perfectly suited for the grand Delhi celebration.