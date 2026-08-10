Kangana Ranaut Nails Monsoon Parliament Appearance In Handwoven Saree, ₹35 Lakh Birkin Bag & ₹21 Lakh Rolex |

Kangana Ranaut made a striking style statement with her latest Parliament appearance, opting for a look that beautifully blended Indian craftsmanship with understated luxury. The actor-turned-politician stepped out in a delicate light blue handwoven saree, keeping her overall ensemble elegant, refined and relatively minimal.

For the occasion, Kangana chose a pale blue Eri silk saree from the Northeast, bringing the spotlight to India's rich handloom traditions. The saree featured a soft, understated finish with a delicate border that enhanced its graceful appeal. She paired the six yards with a simple white short-sleeved blouse.

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Kangana kept the draping traditional and fuss-free, complementing the subtle character of the handwoven saree. The overall styling gave her Parliament look a polished yet rooted aesthetic.

However, it was her accessories that introduced a dose of high-end glamour. Kangana carried a black Hermès Birkin in Togo leather, reportedly valued at around ₹35 lakh. The structured luxury handbag featured the iconic top handles and gleaming gold hardware.

Adding another luxurious detail to her look was a Rolex Lady-Datejust featuring a distinctive chocolate-brown dial. The elegant timepiece is estimated to be worth around ₹21 lakh, giving her otherwise understated outfit another sophisticated finishing touch.

But Kangana's Parliament look wasn't just about expensive accessories. She also carried a printed umbrella from Good Earth, priced at approximately ₹6,100. The umbrella featured tropical-inspired prints on the outer surface, while its underside came with a graphic chevron pattern. A wooden handle completed its charming design.