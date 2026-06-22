Supriya Sule's Daughter Revati Ditches Traditional Red For An Elegant Ivory Bridal Lehenga-Saree At Her Wedding With Rohan Thakkar

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 22, 2026
Revati Sule, daughter of NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, recently tied knot with Rohan Thakkar at a star-studded wedding celebration in Mumbai.
For the wedding look, Revati embraced a timeless ivory bridal palette, opting for understated elegance over traditional reds and maroons.
She wore a beautifully embellished ivory lehenga-saree ensemble, featuring intricate embroidery and delicate sequin work.
The blouse featured a classic cap-sleeve silhouette with heavy embellishments, lending the look a regal and sophisticated touch.
The saree-style drape added a contemporary twist to her bridal attire while maintaining the grace of traditional Maharashtrian wedding aesthetics.
She accessorised with a statement emerald and diamond choker, which added a striking pop of colour against the monochrome ensemble.
Revati adorned her hair with a traditional bridal headpiece featuring pearl strands and a central maang ornament