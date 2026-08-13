Lok Sabha Monsoon Session Ends In Uproar As House Adjourns Sine Die Amid Opposition Protests | Video | X / @sansad_tv

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday, drawing curtains on a stormy Monsoon session which saw noisy protests by the opposition on the police action on agitating students and alleged theft of Ram temple donations, and passage of several key bills without a debate.

As soon as the House met for the day, all six stanzas of the national song were played following which Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House sine die (for an indefinite period).

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Birla did not read out the usual valedictory address in which he highlights the performance and productivity of the Lok Sabha during the session.

During the session, Birla has repeatedly asked opposition members to participate in debate, but a relentless opposition had continued with its protests, forcing repeated adjournments.

On Thursday too, the opposition raised slogans against the government.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were present when the House met for a brief while.

The session began on July 20 and has been witnessing vociferous protest by the Opposition earlier over the NEET paper leak issue and alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Later the opposition demanded a response from Home Minister Amit Shah over the police crackdown on students at Jantar Mantar here on July 20. The students were protesting against the NEET paper leak and seeking accountability in the education system.

Shah had on Wednesday said he was ready for a debate and would respond to each and every query raised by the opposition and had urged the Speaker to allocate time in consultations with the opposition to start the discussion on students' issue.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)