'Our Water, Our Right': Karnataka Bandh Over 12,000-Cusec Cauvery Release Sparks Fierce Protests In Mandya, Bengaluru Remains Unaffected | Video | X / @IamMGoudar

Bengaluru: The Karnataka bandh called by pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj against the release of 12,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu on Thursday evoked a mixed response, with intense protests in Mandya and preventive detentions at several places, while life remained unaffected in major urban centers like Bengaluru and Mysuru.

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The bandh has been called by the Federation of Kannada organisations led by Vatal Nagaraj, in protest against the directions of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to release water to Tamil Nadu.

Protesters have urged the Karnataka government not to release any further water, citing the state's own drinking-water and agricultural requirements.

In Mandya, the epicentre of the Cauvery agitation, farmers and pro-Kannada organisations staged protests at Sanjay Circle and other locations.

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Protesters carried empty pots and horse gram, shouting slogans such as “Our water, our right”, and blocked the Bengaluru-Mysuru old highway.

The horse gram was used as a symbol of the alternative crop farmers may be forced to grow instead of paddy because of the lack of water.

One protester appealed to the government to “not release even a drop of water” to Tamil Nadu and urged it to defy the CWRC and CWMA orders.

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Protesters described the directions to release water as a “death warrant” for farmers and criticised successive governments for allegedly "failing" to protect Karnataka's interests in the Cauvery dispute.

The protesters also invoked former chief ministers D Devaraj Urs and S Bangarappa while demanding that the state government take a firm stand against the water-sharing directions.

Another protester alleged that successive governments had "failed" to find a permanent solution despite spending thousands of crores of rupees on legal battles over the Cauvery dispute.

In Mysuru, the bandh largely remained confined to protests. Bus services from the suburban bus stand to Bengaluru, Mangaluru and other parts of the state were operated normally.

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Commercial establishments, including shops and hotels opened as usual, while autos and taxis also operated without disruption.

Police detained pro-Kannada activists who attempted to block buses near the suburban bus stand.

The protesters raised slogans against the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments and demanded that no Cauvery water be released to TN.

Karnataka Sene district president Tejas Lokesh Gowda said the government should not yield to Tamil Nadu's pressure on the Cauvery issue.

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Gowda demanded that the Centre mediate between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and convene a meeting of the two chief ministers to find a permanent solution.

He also sought a scientific water-sharing formula for years of low rainfall and urged Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to immediately convene an all-party meeting.

In the state capital, the bandh had little impact in the morning. State-owned BMTC and KSRTC buses operated normally from Kempegowda bus station, with police deployed across the platforms as a precaution.

Police personnel conducted rounds to prevent attempts to stop buses or incidents such as stone-pelting.

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Police remained on alert in view of the possibility of activists attempting to disrupt bus services.

Schools, colleges and universities in Bengaluru also functioned normally. Schools continued classes, with some conducting scheduled internal examinations.

At Kempegowda International Airport near Devanahalli, there was no impact of the bandh.

Hail taxi riders, airport taxis and KSTDC taxis operated normally, and passengers continued to arrive and depart without disruption. CISF and state police maintained tight security as a precaution.

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Hassan also reported normal life. Bus, auto and other transport services operated as usual, while shops and other establishments remained open.

Ballari reported a lukewarm response to the bandh, with normal activities continuing.

Police maintained a tight vigil and warned of strict action against anyone attempting to create trouble. Protests were expected to remain largely symbolic, with organisations planning to submit memoranda.

In Koppal, Kannada Rakshana Vedike activists staged a protest near the Heggnal toll gate. They stopped trucks, offered flowers to drivers and appealed to them to support the bandh and the Cauvery agitation. Police subsequently detained the protesters.

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Across the state, several organisations that had initially announced support for the bandh later clarified that they would extend only moral support, while participating in protests.

Traders, hotel owners, auto and taxi drivers, farmers' organisations and other groups in several districts said the Cauvery issue had their support but a shutdown was not the solution.

The bandh comes amid mounting opposition in Karnataka to the CWMA's decision to ensure a release of 12,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days starting from Tuesday.

Karnataka has maintained that its reservoirs have received substantially lower-than-average inflows and that water must be conserved for drinking purposes, agriculture and essential requirements.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)