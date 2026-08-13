US: Indian-Origin Teen Charged With Murder Of Mother, 14-Year-Old Brother In Massachusetts; Used ChatGPT To Search 'Ways To Kill Family' |

Massachusetts: A 17-year-old Indian-origin teenager has been charged with allegedly murdering his mother and younger brother inside their family home in Acton, Massachusetts, following an overnight manhunt that ended with his arrest early Wednesday.

Arjun Aravind, a student at Acton-Boxborough Regional High School, has been accused of killing his 45-year-old mother, Sudha Venkatesan, and his 14-year-old brother, Siddarth Aravind.

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According to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office and Acton Police, Aravind is facing two counts of murder, along with charges including assault and battery on a household or family member, assault and battery, unauthorised use of a vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle.

Bodies Found Inside Family Home

The incident came to light after a tutor arrived at the family's Martha Lane residence shortly after 6:30 pm on Tuesday for a scheduled appointment but could not enter the house. She contacted Aravind's father, who was also unable to reach his wife and children. He later requested a welfare check from the Acton Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found Venkatesan and Siddarth dead inside the house. Venkatesan was found in the basement, while her teenage son was found on the first floor. Both victims had suffered obvious trauma, officials said. However, the exact cause and manner of death, as well as the weapon allegedly used, remain under investigation by the Chief Medical Examiner.

Teen Fled After Alleged Killings

Cops confirmed that Aravind was missing from the house along with his mother's Honda Accord. Police launched a search for the teenager and alerted other law enforcement agencies. The manhunt ended early Wednesday when officers in Wayland, Massachusetts, responding to an unrelated alarm at a parking lot, found the vehicle with Aravind inside. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police Probe Alleged ChatGPT Searches

Investigators also reportedly uncovered concerning online activity allegedly involving Aravind. According to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office, the teenager had recently used the internet and ChatGPT to search for theoretical ideas or fantasies involving the killing of his family.

Officials said he had also used the AI chatbot while developing “Gothic novel-kind of stories”, including creating characters and asking questions. The statement did not establish that the alleged online searches directly caused or motivated the killings.

Teen Faces Court Proceedings

Aravind was expected to be arraigned in Lowell Juvenile Court on Wednesday. However, because the Juvenile Court does not have jurisdiction over a murder charge, he will face the murder and related assault charges in Concord District Court. The investigation into the deaths, including the precise circumstances and motive behind the alleged killings, remains ongoing.