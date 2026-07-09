Indian Techie Kills Wife In US, Sends Photo Of Her Dead Body To His Girlfriend; Arrested - VIDEO

X

Nearly nine months after a woman was found dead at her apartment in the US, a 30-year-old Indian tech professional from Telangana has been arrested for killing his wife in the United States.

The accused, identified as Avinash Narne, strangled his wife, Raajitha Sabbineni (27), and staged the crime scene last October, according to the Bellevue Police.

Indian techie Avinash Narne has been arrested for killing his wife Raajitha Sabbineni in the US. On the day of the crime, Narne had called his girlfriend at least four times, also sent a picture of his wife's dead body. He is currently in custody on $5 million bail pic.twitter.com/H76oH63ElW — Swaraj Srivastava (@SwarajAjad) July 9, 2026

Narne has been arrested after the police carried out a detailed investigation in the case, with evidence hinting at his role in the murder. The evidence also revealed that Narne had been in a secret romantic relationship with another woman in India and had planned the murder, local media reported.

Police questioning details

During questioning, Narne initially told the police that he had left the apartment on October 27 to run errands. When he returned home approximately 40 minutes later, he found Sabbineni locked in the bathroom.

Marriage and autopsy findings

The couple had reportedly been married last year in June and had moved in together a month later. Narne had been in a relationship with another woman before tying the knot with Sabbineni.

An autopsy found that she had died from asphyxia due to strangulation, prompting the cops to launch an investigation in the homicide case.

Custody and legal action

Narne has been arrested and is in custody on USD 5 million. He could face life imprisonment under Washington state law if he is convicted.