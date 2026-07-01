Indian Techie Dies In Kansas Floodwaters While Driving To Houston, Body Recovered After Multi-Agency Search

A 33-year-old Indian IT professional and student from Andhra Pradesh lost his life after his car was swept away by flash floodwaters in the US state of Kansas during severe storms over the weekend.

The deceased, identified as Venkatesh Doppalapudi, was living in Omaha, Nebraska, and was also an H-1B visa holder. He was travelling to Houston on Saturday when torrential rain triggered dangerous flash flooding across parts of Kansas. Several areas had received more than six inches of rainfall before the incident.

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According to authorities in Sumner County, Doppalapudi's vehicle was carried away by floodwaters and became submerged near a bridge. Witnesses reported seeing the car underwater with him still inside and immediately alerted emergency services.

Search and recovery operation

Rescue personnel reached the spot, but powerful flood currents made it impossible for them to enter the water safely. A large-scale search operation involving multiple agencies, police drones and the Kansas Highway Patrol Air Unit was launched. His body was recovered the following day.

Consulate extends assistance

The Consulate General of India in Houston expressed grief over the tragedy and said it is coordinating with local authorities and the victim's family.

"The Consulate General of India in Houston is deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Mr. Venkatesh Doppalapudi, an Indian student from Andhra Pradesh, who lost his life in flash floodwaters in Kansas. The Consulate extends heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time," the mission said in a statement.

It added that officials are in touch with the family and close associates and are working with the relevant authorities to provide all possible assistance.

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The consulate is also coordinating with Kansas law enforcement and family representatives to complete legal formalities and facilitate the repatriation of Doppalapudi's mortal remains to India.

Fundraiser launched

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise funds for transporting his remains to India and to help cover funeral and other related expenses, enabling his family to perform his last rites.