Lionel Messi Makes Emotional Return To Pitch After Father's Death, Receives Warm Welcome From Fans | Video

MLS/Leo Messi/X/Instagram

Lionel Messi made an emotional return to football for Inter Miami on Thursday, stepping onto the pitch for the first time since the death of his father, Jorge Messi. The Argentine superstar came on as a second-half substitute during Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup clash against Leon, receiving a warm reception from the crowd as fans applauded his return.

Messi’s return came at a deeply emotional moment, with his future in football becoming a subject of speculation following his father’s death at the age of 68 in Rosario. Jorge was not only Messi’s father but also played a major role in his career and served as his representative for years. His passing has therefore left a profound personal and professional impact on the Argentina captain.

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Before returning to action, Messi paid an emotional tribute to his father on social media. He revealed how difficult it had been to imagine life without Jorge and admitted that he had serious doubts about continuing his football career for much longer. Messi also recalled how his father had encouraged him to play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and how he had hoped Jorge would be able to watch him compete.

Despite the emotional circumstances, Messi answered the call to return to the pitch. However, the comeback did not produce a winning result, as Inter Miami suffered a 2-3 defeat against Leon after conceding a late goal. The result was secondary to the significance of seeing Messi back in action following a difficult period for the football icon.

Messi’s latest appearance does not necessarily settle questions about his long-term future. His own comments have fueled speculation that he could eventually consider stepping away from the game, but there has been no confirmation of an imminent retirement. For now, his return to action represents an emotional first step as he continues to deal with the loss of the person who stood beside him from the beginning of his extraordinary football journey.