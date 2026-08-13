South Actress Shakeela Undergoes Neck Surgery, Blames Excessive Phone Use & Improper Posture

Shakeela Undergoes Neck Surgery | YouTube

South star Shakeela, known for starring in softcore and B-grade films, recently underwent neck surgery. A video was shared on her YouTube vlog in which she was seen in the hospital wearing a neck brace after the surgery. In the video, we can see that Shakeela gets discharged from the hospital and comes home.

The Kinnara Thumbikal actress, in her video, revealed that she underwent the surgery because she used to play games, watch YouTube and Instagram reels while sleeping in an improper posture. Shakeela said, “I recently underwent surgery; it was a major one. Let me tell you something very serious: a phone is a very useful object, but do not use it more than necessary.”

The actress further stated, “I used to lie sideways in my bed and play games on my phone for up to four hours straight. I would only get up to have some tea or coffee. After drinking my tea, I’d come back and resume the same game. Following that, I would spend hours watching reels on YouTube and Instagram. Improper posture and excessive use of my phone affected the main veins in my neck, eventually leading me to the operating table.”

She requested everyone not to give phones to children and not to watch videos for a longer time, including hers.

Who Is Shakeela?

Shakeela is one of the most popular South actresses. She is known for portraying erotic roles in many softcore and B-grade films. After Silk Smitha, it was Shakeela who grabbed everyone's attention down South. Some of her popular movies are Kinnara Thumbikal, Thazhvara, Playgirls, and Mohanayanangal.

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Biopic On Shakeela

In 2020, a biopic on her titled Shakeela was released, which starred Richa Chadha in the lead role. The movie also featured Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role. Released amid the pandemic, the movie became a disaster at the box office.