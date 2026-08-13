DC Box Office Collection Day 6: Lokesh Kanagaraj-Wamiqa Gabbi Starrer Shows Minimal Drop; Collects ₹5 Crore On Wednesday

DC Box Office Collection | YouTube

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's acting debut, DC, has been performing well at the box office. The movie also stars Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead role, and it has received mostly positive reviews from critics. The movie took an average start at the box office with a collection of Rs. 4.40 crore, but it showed a jump over the weekend, and now, on weekdays, it has been getting good numbers.

According to Sacnilk, on its sixth day, the movie collected Rs. 5 crore, taking the total to Rs. 37.50 crore net, which is surely a good amount. DC is also performing very well internationally, with a worldwide gross of Rs. 58.62 crore. By the end of its first week, the movie might collect around Rs. 42-43 crore net.

Tamil Version Leads Collections

Arun Matheswaran's directorial is a Tamil film, but it has been dubbed and released in Hindi and Telugu as well. The best numbers are coming from the original version, followed by the Telugu version. The Hindi version has not received a fantastic response.

The Tamil version has collected Rs. 25.50 crore net in six days, and the Telugu and Hindi versions have earned Rs. 9.85 crore net and Rs. 2.15 crore net, respectively.

DC Budget

According to reports, DC is made on a budget of Rs. 25 crore. So, in just a few days, it has surpassed its budget. The movie is on its way to becoming a huge hit at the box office.

DC Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3 stars to DC and wrote, "DC: The Bloody Valentine holds immense promise to all those who love the genre of romance amidst bloodshed violence. Even for those who prefer solely love and romance – be assured, after seeing this film you will not feel ‘DC-ed’ (Disconnected)."