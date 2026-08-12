DC Box Office Collection Day 5: Lokesh Kanagaraj-Wamiqa Gabbi's Film Earns ₹5.40 Crore, Crosses ₹50 Crore Worldwide

DC Box Office Collection Day 5 | Photo Via YouTube

DC continued its theatrical run on Day 5, with collections down 10% from the previous day. The Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer had recorded strong growth on Day 3, but collections subsequently declined on Day 4 and Day 5. Released in theatres on August 7, the Tamil romantic action thriller is directed by Arun Matheswaran and marks Kanagaraj’s debut as a lead actor.

DC Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, on Day 5, DC collected a net of Rs 5.40 crore across 4,713 shows in India, registering a 10% decline from its Day 4 net collection of Rs 6 crore. With this, the film’s total India gross collection stands at Rs 37.21 crore, while its India net collection has reached Rs 32.35 crore.

The film also maintained a steady presence in overseas markets. DC collected Rs 1.25 crore overseas on Day 5, taking its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 14.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 51.71 crore.

Other Languages

In terms of language-wise collections, the film earned Rs 25 lakh from the Hindi version, while the Tamil version contributed Rs 3.65 crore. The Telugu version collected Rs 1.50 crore on Day 5.

DC Budget

Reports state that DC has been made on a budget of around Rs 25 crore. Based on its current box-office performance, the film is doing well theatrically, having already surpassed its reported production budget in India gross collections within five days.

Its worldwide gross of Rs 51.71 crore also puts it in a strong position, although sustained collections in the coming days will determine its overall theatrical success.

DC Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave DC 3 stars out of 5 and said, "DC: The Bloody Valentine holds immense promise to all those who love the genre of romance amidst bloodshed violence. Even for those who prefer solely love and romance – be assured, after seeing this film you will not feel ‘DC-ed’ (Disconnected)."