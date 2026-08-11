DC Box Office Collection Day 4: Lokesh Kanagaraj & Wamiqa Gabbi's Film Nears ₹50 Crore Worldwide Despite Monday Drop

DC Box Office Collection Day 4 | Photo Via YouTube

DC continued its theatrical run on Day 4, recording a noticeable drop in collections on its first Monday. However, the Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer had witnessed strong growth on Day 3. Released in theatres on August 7, the Tamil romantic action thriller is directed by Arun Matheswaran and marks Kanagaraj’s debut as a lead actor. Before stepping in front of the camera, he had established himself as one of Tamil cinema’s prominent filmmakers with films such as Vikram, Leo and Coolie.

DC Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, DC collected a net Rs 6 crore in India across 4,525 shows. This marks a 37.2% decline from its Day 3 net collection of Rs 9.55 crore.

Despite the Monday dip, the film’s overall box office performance remains encouraging, particularly when compared with its reported budget of around Rs 25 crore. So far, DC has earned Rs 26.95 crore in India net, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 31.01 crore.

The overseas market has further boosted the film’s performance. DC earned Rs 1.50 crore overseas on Day 4, taking its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 13.25 crore. With this, the film’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 44.26 crore and is now edging closer to the Rs 50 crore mark.

Other Languages

The film also maintained a steady presence across different language markets on Day 4. The Tamil version contributed Rs 4.15 crore from 2,116 shows, while the Telugu version collected Rs 1.60 crore across 1,201 shows. The Hindi version added Rs 25 lakh from 1,208 screens.

DC Budget

Reports state that the film has been made on a Rs 25 crore budget.

However, the film will need to maintain stable collections through the weekdays to strengthen its theatrical run. If the drop remains controlled over the next few days, DC could continue to build on its promising start and move comfortably into profitable territory.

DC Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave DC 3 stars out of 5 and said, "DC: The Bloody Valentine holds immense promise to all those who love the genre of romance amidst bloodshed violence. Even for those who prefer solely love and romance – be assured, after seeing this film you will not feel ‘DC-ed’ (Disconnected)."