Wamiqa Gabbi Roped In To Play Powerful Role In Rishab Shetty Starrer Jai Hanuman: Report

Wamiqa Gabbi In Jai Hanuman? | Instagram

Wamiqa Gabbi is currently busy garnering praise for her performance in the Tamil film DC, which also stars Lokesh Kanagaraj in the lead role. The film received mixed reviews from critics and the audience, but it has performed well. The actress already has many films lined up, and now, she is reportedly all set to feature in one more big movie.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Wamiqa has been roped in to star in Prasanth Varma's Jai Hanuman, which stars Rishab Shetty in the lead role. Reportedly, the actress will be seen playing a prominent and powerful role in the movie, but the details about it have been kept under wraps. Wamiqa is excited to star in a mythological film and will start shooting for Jai Hanuman in Hyderabad soon.

Jai Hanuman is a sequel to the 2024 release Hanu-Man. The Telugu film, which starred Teja Sajja, was a super hit at the box office, and even the Hindi-dubbed version received a good response. While Hanu-Man was a fantastic movie, the expectations from Jai Hanuman are quite high.

Wamiqa Gabbi Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, apart from Jai Hanuman, Wamiqa has as many as eight films lined up. She will be seen in movies like Prahaar, G2, Tiki Taka, Kikli, Iravaakaalam, Genie, Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling, and Kuku Ki Kundli.

Prahaar, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, was slated to release on August 7, 2026, but it has been postponed, and the movie will reportedly release on September 4, 2026.

DC Box Office Collection

DC has performed well at the box office. The movie, in four days, has collected Rs. 26.95 crore net in India, and the worldwide gross collection is Rs. 44.26 crore.

Reportedly, the movie is made on a budget of Rs. 25 crore, so it is on the way to become a hit at the box office.