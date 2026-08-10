DC Box Office Collection Day 3: Wamiqa Gabbi & Lokesh Kanagaraj Starrer Shows 36% Growth, Collects ₹9.55 Crore

DC Box Office Collection Day 3 | Photo Via Instagram

Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi's DC has shown strong growth at the box office on its third day. Released in theatres on August 7, the Tamil romantic action thriller, directed by Arun Matheswaran, witnessed a significant jump in collections. The film marks Kanagaraj's debut as a lead actor. Before stepping in front of the camera, he had established himself as one of Tamil cinema's prominent filmmakers with films such as Vikram, Leo and Coolie.

DC Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, DC collected Rs 9.55 crore net in India across 4,639 shows on Day 3. The film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 20.95 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 24.11 crore.

The film has also been performing steadily in overseas markets. DC earned approximately Rs 2.25 crore overseas on Day 3, taking its cumulative overseas gross collection to Rs 7.75 crore. With this, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 31.86 crore after three days.

In Other Languages

In terms of language-wise collections, the Tamil version contributed the majority of the earnings, with Rs 6.60 crore on Day 3 from 2,101 shows. The Telugu version collected around Rs 2.30 crore, while the Hindi version added approximately Rs 65 lakh from 1,331 shows.

DC Budget

The Day 3 performance looks encouraging, particularly if the reported budget of around Rs 25 crore is accurate. However, there is currently no official confirmation from the makers regarding the film's exact production budget.

For now, the strong growth on Day 3 is a positive sign for the Arun Matheswaran directorial. If the film maintains its momentum over the coming days, it could put itself in a stronger position at the box office.

DC Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave DC 3 stars out of 5 and said, "DC: The Bloody Valentine holds immense promise to all those who love the genre of romance amidst bloodshed violence. Even for those who prefer solely love and romance – be assured, after seeing this film you will not feel ‘DC-ed’ (Disconnected)."