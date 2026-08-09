DC The Bloody Valentine Box Office Collection Day 2: Lokesh Kanagaraj & Wamiqa Gabbi's Film Sees Growth, Nears ₹18 Crore Worldwide

DC Box Office Collection Day 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi's DC has shown strong growth at the worldwide box office on its first Saturday. Released on Friday, August 7, the film opened across multiple languages, with its Tamil version emerging as the biggest contributor to its early theatrical performance.

DC Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, DC collected around Rs 7.70 crore in worldwide gross collections on Day 2, including Rs 6.70 crore in net collections in India across 3,549 shows. The film had recorded Rs 5.70 crore in worldwide gross collections on its opening day, indicating a notable rise in business on Saturday.

With its Day 2 earnings, DC has reached Rs 17.99 crore in worldwide gross collections. This includes approximately Rs 12.74 crore from India gross collections and Rs 5.25 crore from overseas markets. Its India net collection currently stands at around Rs 11.10 crore.

The Tamil version continues to lead the film’s box-office performance. On Day 2, the Tamil version earned around Rs 5.23 crore gross and Rs 4.55 crore net from 1,298 shows. The Telugu version contributed approximately Rs 2 crore gross and Rs 1.75 crore net from 907 shows, while the Hindi version collected around Rs 47 lakh gross and Rs 40 lakh net from 1,344 shows.

DC Budget

There is currently no official confirmation regarding the exact budget of DC. However, according to a report by KoiMoi, the film was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 25 crore.

Considering the reported budget, the Day 2 collection can be termed good, particularly because the film has already reached nearly Rs 18 crore in worldwide gross collections in just two days. However, it still needs sustained growth through the remainder of the weekend and weekdays to comfortably recover its reported production cost and emerge as a profitable theatrical venture.

DC Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave DC 3 stars out of 5 and said, "DC: The Bloody Valentine holds immense promise to all those who love the genre of romance amidst bloodshed violence. Even for those who prefer solely love and romance – be assured, after seeing this film you will not feel ‘DC-ed’ (Disconnected)."