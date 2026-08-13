'Main Hafiz Sahab Ka Ghulam Hu': Ex-Pak Minister Lauds LeT Founder In Front Of Terrorists, Threatens India - VIDEO

Ex-Pak Minister Sheikh Rasheed Lauds LeT Founder In Front Of Terrorists | X

Islamabad: The nexus between politicians and terrorists in Pakistan has once again been exposed after a video went viral. The clip shows former Pakistan minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed sharing the stage alongside Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, praising the banned outfit's founder and chief Hafiz Saeed and issuing threats against India at a public event.

In the clip from the event, Rasheed is seen sharing the stage with Khalid Masood Sandhu, identified as a senior LeT commander and president of the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), and Qari Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, a member of the terror group's central advisory committee.

“Main Hafiz sahab ka ghulam hu (I am a slave of Hafiz Saeed),” he can be heard saying in the video while addressing a gathering.



The politician also claimed that Saeed's phone number had appeared on his phone while he was in the US and that he was subsequently expelled from the country. “We are with Pakistan, with Hafiz Saeed," the former minister said.

Inflammatory remarks against India

He then issued inflammatory remarks against India, saying that Allah would destroy India if it “even looks towards Pakistan."

“No birds will chirp in India, nor will bells ring in a temple,” he said while claiming that nothing would happen in India that went against Pakistan.

Rasheed's political background

Rasheed is the founder and leader of Awami Muslim League and served as the Interior Minister in the Imran Khan government from 2020 to 2022.