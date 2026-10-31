FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Jaishankar Meets Marco Rubio, Trump Snaps At Protesters At Florida Rally'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every noon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. 'Don’t Teach Punjabis How To Fight': Diljit Dosanjh Breaks Silence On 'I’m An Artist' Remark, Responds To Cockroach Janta Party's Criticism At Delhi Concert

Diljit Dosanjh responded to criticism over his stance on CJP-led student protests at his Aura India Tour concert in Delhi. He declared that Punjabis need no lessons in fighting for their rights. Earlier, his 'I'm an artist, bro' remark drew backlash. (Read more...)

2. Trump Snaps At Protesters At Florida Rally, Yells 'Shut Up, Dope! Shut Up, Loser' As Crowd Cheers | VIDEO

Shouting “Shut up, dope!” and “Shut up, loser,” Trump asked security to remove them. The crowd cheered as the demonstrators were escorted out of the venue. (Read more...)

3. Jaishankar Meets US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio In Atlanta, Reviews India-US Bilateral Cooperation On Sidelines Of G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Atlanta on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, reviewing India-US bilateral cooperation. (Read more...)

Appreciated @SecRubio’s hospitality in Atlanta for the @g20org FMM. Took stock of our bilateral cooperation.🇮🇳 🇺🇸 https://t.co/8QKwveO6V2 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 31, 2026

4. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan Pay Homage To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel On 151st Birth Anniversary In Delhi | Watch

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Sardar Patel Chowk in New Delhi on his 151st birth anniversary. (Read more...)

5. 'Rupee Should Be India's First Line Of Defence Against Middle East Energy Shock': IMF Backs Exchange Rate Flexibility Over RBI Intervention | Video

The IMF has urged India to let the rupee absorb the impact of the Middle East energy shock rather than rely heavily on RBI intervention. It retained India's growth forecast at 7% for FY27 and FY28, while warning that El Niño could threaten agricultural output and fuel inflation. (Read more...)

At today’s briefing, I highlighted upcoming management travel and the 2026 Michel Camdessus Lecture featuring BOJ Governor Ueda on Nov. 6, and took questions on Argentina, Egypt, India, Iraq, Senegal, and Ukraine: https://t.co/vxJdosFtGk — Julie Kozack, IMF (@IMFSpokesperson) October 29, 2026

6. Shreyas Iyer Shows Off Dance Moves While Chatting With Support Staff During IND vs NZ 4th T20I, Video Goes Viral

The Indian batter was casually chatting with a support staff member near the boundary when he suddenly broke into a few dance steps. The cheerful moment offered fans a glimpse of Iyer's fun-loving personality. (Read more...)

7. 'Chhota Bhai Samajh Ke Mitti Pao': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Reaches Out To Diljit Dosanjh After Singer Clarifies On 'I'm An Artist Remark' At Delhi Concert

Abhijeet Dipke recalled feeling hurt when Diljit distanced himself from student protests, but stressed that he still admired him. Addressing the singer as 'Paaji', he asked Diljit to consider him a younger brother. (Read more...)

8. Mumbai Road Rage: Woman In BMW Allegedly Tries To Mow Traffic Cop Down While Trying To Flee After Hitting 3 Vehicles In Juhu; Video Viral

A video from Mumbai's Juhu purportedly shows a traffic officer standing before a BMW and asking its woman driver to halt. The car continues inching forward before stopping when a bystander opens a rear door. (Read more...)

9. Day Of The Dead 2026: World's Tallest Catrina Draws Crowds At Mexico City's Zocalo; Take A Look

Ahead of the Day of the Dead, also known as Día de los Muertos, Mexico has unveiled a 33-metre-tall La Catrina in the historic Zócalo square. Its impressive height makes it a remarkable sight against the backdrop of Mexico City's iconic central square. (Read more...)

Mexico unveils a giant 33-metre skeleton for Day of the Dead The record-breaking Catrina towers over Mexico City's Zócalo, becoming the world's tallest of its kind https://t.co/Gw0srJSz03 — Interesting AF (@interesting_aIl) October 31, 2026

10. Varun Dhawan Reunites With Student Of The Year Co-Star Sidharth Malhotra, Thanks 'Bhabhi Ji' Kiara Advani For Her Hospitality

Varun Dhawan reunited with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at their Mumbai residence, sharing a playful post ruling out any rivalry with his 'Student of the Year' co-star. Sidharth and Karan Johar also reacted warmly, celebrating their enduring friendship. (Read more...)