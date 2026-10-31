'Chhota Bhai Samajh Ke Mitti Pao': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Reaches Out To Diljit Dosanjh After Singer Clarifies On 'I'm An Artist Remark' At Delhi Concert |

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke has sought to put his June disagreement with Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh behind him, reaffirming his admiration for the artiste while acknowledging that one of his remarks during the student protest had left him hurt.

In a social media addressed to Dosanjh following his recent Delhi concert, Dipke said his disappointment had stemmed from the high regard in which he held the singer, rather than any personal hostility. He maintained that the incident had not diminished his respect for Dosanjh or his contribution to taking Punjabi music to a global audience.

Dipke Refers To Diljit As 'Paaji', Reaffirms His Admiration For Singer

“Paaji, back in June, when we were protesting, I was a little hurt by your comment. Not because I had anything against you personally but because I have always seen you as someone who speaks up for the cause, just like you said yourself,” Dipke wrote.

Recalling his admiration for the singer, Dipke said he had attended Dosanjh's concert in Chicago in May, shortly before returning to India. He added that he had gone not just for the music but also because he respected the person behind it. “Your courage, your authenticity and the way you have taken India to the global stage while staying true to your roots are things I have always admired about you,” he said.

Dipke added that the remark had hurt him precisely because he expected Dosanjh to stand up for causes. However, he stressed that a disagreement would not alter his admiration for the singer. Signing off on a conciliatory note, he wrote, “Baaki paaji, chhota bhai samajh ke mitti pao,” asking Dosanjh to let the matter go and consider him a younger brother. He also ended his message with a line from the singer's song: “Gabru ta vairi nu vi mitha bolda, ni tu ta ferr jatt da pyar goriye.”

Why Diljit Dosanjh's Remark Drew Criticism

The disagreement dates back to June, when Dosanjh was asked during an Instagram Live session whether he would join the CJP-led student protest at Jantar Mantar. The agitation was centred on alleged examination irregularities and the NEET paper-leak controversy.

Responding to the question, the singer had distanced himself from the political aspect of the agitation, saying, “Keep me away from all this. Bro, I'm an artist. I'm no politician, I don't know what you think I am.”

He also quoted a verse from the Guru Granth Sahib and said he did not know the details of the protest, while wishing both the protesters and those against whom they were demonstrating well. His remarks drew criticism from people who expected him to publicly support the students, particularly in light of his backing for the farmers' agitation in 2020.

Diljit Defends His Stand At Delhi Concert

The controversy resurfaced at the opening show of Dosanjh's seven-city Aura India Tour at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Friday. Addressing the audience, he stated that his decision to stay away from politics should not be confused with a lack of courage or an inability to stand up for a cause.

“Punjabion ko naa sikhaao kaise ladayiaan ladi jaati hain” (Do not teach Punjabis how to fight battles), he told the crowd. The singer also referred to the police action during the Jantar Mantar protest, calling it wrong and urging the authorities to address the students' demands. His remarks at the concert brought the earlier controversy back into focus, with Dipke now making a public effort to resolve the disagreement.