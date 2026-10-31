'Don’t Teach Punjabis How To Fight': Diljit Dosanjh Breaks Silence On 'I’m An Artist' Remark, Responds To Cockroach Janta Party's Criticism At Delhi Concert | Screengrab/Instagram

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh addressed the controversy surrounding his viral “I’m an artist, bro” remark during his Aura India Tour concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, asserting that his decision to remain apolitical should not be mistaken for a lack of courage or willingness to stand up for a cause.

Diljit Responds To Criticism At Concert

Speaking to the audience towards the end of the concert, Diljit referred to the criticism he faced after distancing himself from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protest. Emphasising that Punjabis know how to fight for their rights, he told the cheering crowd, “Punjabion ko naa sikhaao kaise ladayiaan ladi jaati hain” (Do not teach Punjabis how to fight battles). He then reiterated his goodwill towards everyone, saying, “I love you all.”

The concert concluded with a laser display featuring the captions “Main Hoon Punjab” (I am Punjab) and “I'm an artist”, bringing the singer's earlier remark and the controversy surrounding it back into focus.

'Was Unaware Of Developments': Diljit On CJP Protest

Diljit had attracted criticism after saying “I'm an artist, bro” during an Instagram Live session when asked about the CJP student protest. He had explained that his packed Aura Tour schedule meant he was unaware of the developments and maintained that he did not want to get involved in politics. The comment, however, was interpreted by several social media users as an attempt to avoid taking a stand on a politically sensitive issue.

The singer then expressed solidarity with the protesting students. Referring to the police action during the Jantar Mantar demonstration, he said the treatment meted out to them was wrong and urged the authorities to address their demands. He also invoked the line, “The voice of the people is the voice of God.”

Devil Music Video Highlights Protest Themes

Diljit had also addressed the themes of protest and solidarity through his music video Devil. The video features him at the forefront of a large gathering carrying placards with messages such as “Save Our Future” and “Our Future, Our Fight”. The sequence depicts protesters clashing with police before a young girl offers a white rose to an officer, symbolising a call for peace.

The visuals also feature members of the Sikh community among the protesters, echoing the support extended to students during the Jantar Mantar protests. Members of the community had reportedly provided food, shelter and medical supplies to those participating in the agitation.

Earlier Farmers' Protest Backlash Recalled

The controversy also brought back memories of the backlash Diljit faced after supporting the farmers' protest. He had spoken about the legal hurdles and criticism he encountered at the time, including being labelled 'anti-national' for expressing solidarity with the farmers.