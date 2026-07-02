'I Am An Artist, Not A Politician': Diljit Dosanjh Reacts To CJP's Protest At New Delhi's Jantar Mantar - Watch

Diljit Dosanjh Reacts To CJP's Protest | Instagram

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is currently staging a protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, demanding the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protest started on June 6, 2026, and it is still going on. Recently, actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh went live on Instagram and interacted with his fans.

During the live, when Diljit was asked about the protest at Jantar Mantar, he said that he had no idea about it. The Main Vaapas Aaunga actor said, "What protest is going on at Jantar Mantar? Keep me away from these protests and all. I am an artist. I am not a politician. Nothing will ever be perfect in this world."

🚨 FAN : Protest going on at Jantar Mantar.



DIJIIT DOSANJH 😂🔥: "Bro, keep me away from these protests and all



I am an artist. I am not a politician. What I have to do with these protests and all"



HUGE SETBACK FOR CJP !! pic.twitter.com/cj6WRBFFNA — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) July 2, 2026

He further stated, "So, whoever is doing the protest, congratulations, and for whom the protest is happening, congratulations to them also, as I don't know anything."

CJP Founder On India's Got Latent

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was founded by a guy named Abhijeet Dipke, who is currently a part of the protest. Recently, during a conversation on Unfiltered by Samdish, when Abhijeet was asked whether he received a call for India's Got Latent, he said, "India's Got Latent? Main nahi jaunga yaar. Mujhe pasand nahi hai (I won't go, man. I don't like it)."

Revealing why he doesn't like the show, Dipke, without mentioning anyone's name, said, "Kyunke woh jo hai na, kyu lade yaar hum? Nikal jaate hai easy raaste se. Yaar tum nikal jaoge because you are privileged (Because that person is like, why should we fight? Let's take the easy way out. You'll get away because you're privileged)."

Diljit Dosanjh's Upcoming Movies

Diljit, who was last seen in Main Vaapas Aaunga, currently has only one film lined up, titled Panjab '95. The film has been in the pipeline for the past couple of years, and despite being ready, it is yet to see the light of day due to issues with the Central Board of Film Certification.