'Main Nahi Jaunga': Cockroach Janata Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke Says He Doesn't Like Samay Raina's Show India's Got Latent

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke On India's Got Latent? | Instagram / YouTube

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi started on June 6, 2026. The protest is still going on, and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke recently, in an interview, opened up about his thoughts on going on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent.

During a conversation on Unfiltered by Samdish, while talking about whom he looks up to in humour for entertainment or inspiration, Dipke said, "Stand-up mein toh obviously, Kunal Kamra, Varun Grover. Varun, I personally like him too much, very intelligent. Unka observation kaafi achcha hota hai. Then there is Anurag Minus Verma, his social commentary is very nice. Toh aise 2-3 log hai."

Abhijeet dipke about samay raina's India's GOT LATENT :



* Would you go to LATENT If you get a call*?



" I won't go to that show even if get a call, I don't like this show. It's for privileged people bcz only they can get away with everything".



My respect for this guy increased… pic.twitter.com/VXRbngV37p — daksh. (@mythicbxrn) June 29, 2026

When he was asked if he had received a call from India's Got Latent, Dipke said, "India's Got Latent? Main nahi jaunga yaar. Mujhe pasand nahi hai (I won't go, man. I don't like it)."

Revealing why he doesn't like the show, Dipke, without mentioning anyone's name, said, "Kyunke woh jo hai na, kyu lade yaar hum? Nikal jaate hai easy raaste se. Yaar tum nikal jaoge because you are privileged (Because that person is like why should we fight? Let's take the easy way out. You'll get away because you're privileged)."

India's Got Latent Season 2

After the controversial India's Got Latent season 1, the second season of the show started a few days ago. The first episode featured Alpha actresses Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as panellists, and it received a mixed response from netizens. Many felt that it was scripted, and wasn't unfiltered like the first season.

Now, everyone has been eagerly waiting to know who will be seen in the second episode of IGL season 2. According to reports, Karan Aujla and Tanmay Bhat will be seen as the panellists in the second episode. However, there's no confirmation about it.