'Diljit Dosanjh Day' Announced In Los Angeles; Actor-Singer Calls It 'Unreal Feeling'

'Diljit Dosanjh Day' Announced | Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh is currently in the US as he is busy with his Aura World Tour 2026. On Friday, the actor and singer's team took to Instagram to inform everyone that a day has been announced in Los Angeles in Diljit's name. Yes, you read that right! 'Diljit Dosanjh Day' will be celebrated in the city on January 6, 2027, which will mark his 43rd birthday.

Diljit's team posted a video and wrote, "Diljit Dosanjh Day in LA 🌴🇺🇸 The Los Angeles City Council has officially adopted a civic resolution declaring January 6, 2027, as 'Diljit Dosanjh Day'. Introduced by Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, the resolution honors the Indian-born singer, actor, and producer for his significant contributions to globalizing Punjabi music and promoting South Asian representation in mainstream American culture (sic)."

Later, the Main Vaapas Aaunga actor also posted on his Instagram, "DILJIT DOSANJH DAY IN LA 🇺🇸 Officially Announced by City Council… What should I say.. Man.. Unreal Feeling 😇 Thank You so much, Los Angeles. Next, San Francisco for two nights 🇺🇸 AURA WORLD TOUR 2026 (sic)."

Fans of Diljit are very happy to know about this new achievement of the actor and singer. Clearly, he has become a global star.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Diljit's latest release, Main Vaapas Aaunga, has not done great business at the box office during its first week. According to Sacnilk, the movie collected Rs 12.25 crore net in India in seven days.

Reportedly, the movie is made on a budget of Rs 70 crore, so a collection of Rs 12.25 crore is surely disappointing, and Imtiaz Ali's directorial is a flop at the box office. But let's wait and watch how much the movie collects during its second weekend.

Diljit Dosanjh Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Diljit currently doesn't have a new movie that has been officially announced. However, he has been filming Panjab '95, which is yet to see the light of day.