'Taking Care Of Some Things...': Diljit Dosanjh Sends Special Video Message At Main Vaapas Aaunga Trailer Launch In Mumbai

Diljit Dosanjh reveals why he missed Main Vaapas Aaunga trailer event | Photo Via Instagram

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, currently on his AURA World Tour 2026, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Sharvari, Vedang Raina and Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles. At the trailer launch event held in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 19, the cast of the film was present; however, Diljit was absent. Much to everyone's surprise, he sent a special video message for the audience at the event, revealing why he could not attend.

Diljit Dosanjh Reveals Why He Missed Main Vaapas Aaunga Trailer Event

Dressed in a cool avatar featuring a cowboy hat, brown-tinted sunglasses and a black leather jacket, Dosanjh said in his video message, "Hello folks, this is Diljit Dosanjh. Love and greetings to all. You are going to watch the trailer of Main Vaapas Aaunga, so enjoy it. I am in Texas, so I could not come. Tonight's show in Texas is sold out. I am taking care of some things here; you do the same thing. Jaldi Main Bhi Vaapas Aaunga. Enjoy the trailer."

Check out the video:

Imitiaz Ali On Main Vaapas Aaunga

Speaking about the trailer, Imtiaz Ali said, "What have we left behind? What is the love that we carried in our hearts when we crossed the river of time? Main Vaapas Aaunga is a personal story of love and longing which remained in someone's heart for 78 years after the partition of the country. It is also an echo of hundreds of stories that I heard from the veteran generation that has seen partition with their own eyes."

He added, "The film looks back from a contemporary point of view at the heart beats of a dynamic generation. I feel privileged and grateful to get the chance to work on this story and make this film. I along with Birla Studios, Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films present the trailer of Main Vaapas Aaunga with love. See you in theatres on the 12th of June."

Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment along with Mohit Choudhary, Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, this Birla Studios Worldwide release will showcase in cinemas on 12th June 2026. Music is on Tips Music.