BTS Video: Vedang Raina Recalls Nervous Moment While Singing For AR Rahman In Main Vaapas Aaunga, Tells Himself To 'Stay Calm'

Actor Vedang Raina is winning hearts online after sharing an emotional behind-the-scenes glimpse from the recording studio while working on the song Maskara with music maestro AR Rahman for the upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga.

The romantic track, which was recently released by the makers, has already been receiving a warm response from listeners across streaming platforms and social media. Amid the growing buzz around the song, Vedang posted a candid studio video revealing how nervous and overwhelmed he felt while recording alongside Rahman.

In the clip, the young actor-singer can be seen trying to keep his composure during the recording session. Sharing the emotional moment, Vedang reflected on how surreal the collaboration felt for him.

“Not too long ago I was making covers of @arrahman compositions. Now I get to collaborate with him. I really don’t have the words to describe how I’m feeling right now. I dedicate this to that little boy who dreamed of this. Who heard the Roja album on repeat. Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for trusting me to be a part of your vision. I hope I could do justice. ‘Maskara’ out now on all streaming platforms. Go listen🤍”

The actor also admitted in the video that he kept telling himself to “stay calm” while recording the song, making the moment even more relatable for fans.

The note added an emotional layer to the song’s popularity, with many social media users praising Vedang for sharing his excitement and vulnerability. Fans have especially loved seeing his journey from singing AR.Rahman covers to eventually collaborating with the Oscar-winning composer himself.

Maskara has been composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. The song also features vocals by Nilanjana Ghosh. The track explores the subtle emotions of young love, capturing its innocence, hesitation, and emotional intensity with a soft romantic touch.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aaunga stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh, and Vedang Raina in key roles.

Produced by Applause Entertainment along with Window Seat Films’ Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 12, 2026.