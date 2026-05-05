Maskara From Main Vaapas Aaunga Out: Sharvari & Vedang Raina's Sweet Romance Will Surely Impress You - Watch

Maskara From Main Vaapas Aaunga Out | YouTube

After the teaser and the song Kya Kamaal Hai, the makers of Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga have now released the new song of the film titled Maskara. The song is composed by AR Rahman, sung by Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar and Vedang Raina, and written by Irshad Kamil. It features Sharvari and Raina.

Ali shared the song on Instagram, and captioned it as, "See…?

Girls have thrown attitude at us down the ages!! (sic)." Watch the track below...

It is a sweet romantic track that will impress you. Rahman and Kamil together have surely come up with a song that can become a chartbuster, and it also has the perfect Imtiaz Ali flavour in it.

While talking about Maskara, actor-singer Vedang said, “Maskara is incredibly close to my heart because it let me step into the character in a whole new way not just as an actor, but through music. There’s a raw innocence in what Keenu feels and singing it made those emotions even more intimate and real for me. Recording with A. R. Rahman sir was surreal his process pushes you to explore depths you didn’t know existed. And to be part of Imtiaz Ali sir’s world, where every emotion feels so lived-in, made this journey truly unforgettable.”

Nilanjana, who has sung the female part in the song, added, “Recording this song under Rahman Sir’s guidance was a truly humbling and surreal experience. His quiet brilliance and attention to every emotion and notes taught me so much in such little time. Eternally honoured and blessed. The song itself feels very pure and honest to me, almost like it has a peppy life of its own. I was simply fortunate to be present in a moment shaped by such grace, and I’m truly grateful for it.”

Main Vaapas Aaunga Release Date

Main Vaapas Aaunga is set in Imtiaz Ali’s evocative world of love and longing, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles. The film marks the much-awaited reunion of the legendary trio A. R. Rahman, Imtiaz Ali and Irshad Kamil. Produced by Sameer Nair and Deepak Segal of Applause Entertainment, and Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, the film is set to release in cinemas on June 12, 2026.