 Is Sharvari, 28, DATING 25-Year-Old Vedang Raina After Split With Sunny Kaushal?
Actress Sharvari is reportedly dating her Main Vaapas Aaunga co-star Vedang Raina after earlier being linked to Sunny Kaushal. Reports claim they grew close during the film's shoot and are now serious. Previously, Vedang was rumoured to be dating Khushi Kapoor. Neither Sharvari nor Vedang confirmed their past relationships. The duo share a three-year age gap, with Sharvari being older.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, March 13, 2026, 04:58 PM IST
Sharvari, Vedang Raina Dating | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Sharvari, who was earlier rumoured to be dating actor Sunny Kaushal, brother of Vicky Kaushal, has recently sparked breakup rumours. However, the two never confirmed or denied their relationship and were often spotted together in public. Amid this, a new report claims that Sharvari has reportedly found love in her co-star Vedang Raina, who is also said to be single after his reported split with Khushi Kapoor, sister of Janhvi Kapoor.

Sharvari, Vedang Raina Dating?

According to Filmfare, Sharvari and Vedang met while shooting for their upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga, and love reportedly blossomed between them, with the two said to be serious about each other. "They seem very happy in each other's company," the report stated.

As of now, there is no official confirmation about their relationship.

Sharvari, Vedang Raina Age Gap

Sharvari, who is 28 years old, was born in Mumbai on June 14, 1997, while Vedang is 25 and was born on June 2, 2000, in New Delhi. The couple shares a three-year age gap, with the actress being older.

