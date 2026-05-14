Diljit Dosanjh Dedicates Main Vaapas Aaunga Song Kya Kamaal Hai To His Fans, Leaves Them Emotional - Watch

Kya Kamaal Hai From Main Vaapas Aaunga | YouTube

Diljit Dosanjh has teamed up with music composer AR Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil for Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga. The actor plays a pivotal role in the film and has also sung a song titled Kya Kamaal Hai in the movie. The track has received a great response not just in India, but also globally.

The song is called an anthem of love, hope, and brotherhood that transcends borders, something that fans recently witnessed through Diljit's Instagram reel. The singer-actor, currently touring the US, shared a video of his fans from different nationalities grooving and celebrating this spirit of togetherness. Diljit captioned the video, “ORLANDO, FLORIDA WE DID IT LOVE YOU ALL NEXT DALLAS, Texas.”

Music has always been an integral part of Imtiaz Ali’s storytelling, shaping the emotional connect of his films, and Kya Kamaal Hai continues that legacy with tenderness, warmth, and emotional depth.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Cast

Apart from Diljit, Main Vaapas Aaunga also stars Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah. With such an amazing star cast, the expectations from the movie are quite high.

This is Diljit and Imtiaz's second collaboration. Earlier, the two had teamed up for Amar Singh Chamkila, which premiered on Netflix. The movie received positive reviews and also won many awards. With the director-actor duo coming together again, the audience is expecting a magical big-screen experience.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Release Date

Main Vaapas Aaunga is slated to release on June 12, 2026. The teaser and the songs of the film have grabbed the attention of the audience, and moviegoers are looking forward to watching the movie in theatres.

The film is produced by Sameer Nair and Deepak Segal of Applause Entertainment, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films.