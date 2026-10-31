Jaishankar Meets US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio In Atlanta, Reviews India-US Bilateral Cooperation On Sidelines Of G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting | X / @DrSJaishankar

Washington: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Atlanta and took stock of India-US bilateral cooperation.

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“Appreciated @SecRubio’s hospitality in Atlanta for the @g20org FMM. Took stock of our bilateral cooperation,” Jaishankar said in a post on X on Friday.

Jaishankar, who arrived in Atlanta late Thursday evening, met Rubio on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and India's ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, were also present during the meeting.

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to host the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Miami on December 14-15.

The ministers of the Quad nations – the US, India, Japan and Australia – will meet on Saturday.

This will be the second Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting to be held this year ahead of the likely leaders’ summit to be hosted by the US in the Philippines next month.

Following the G20 and Quad meetings in Atlanta, Jaishankar is set to travel to Antigua and Barbuda to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting scheduled for November 1-4.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)