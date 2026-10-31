EAM S Jaishankar Meets Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand At G20 Meet In Atlanta, Reviews Steady Growth In Bilateral Cooperation | Video | X / @DrSJaishankar

Washington: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand and assessed the “steady growth” in India-Canada cooperation.

Jaishankar met Anand in Atlanta on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Friday.

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“Delighted to meet FM @AnitaAnandMP of Canada today. Assessed the steady growth of our cooperation,” Jaishankar said in a post on X on Friday.

Jaishankar also met foreign ministers of Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, and Germany.

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“Glad to meet FM Pablo Quirno of Argentina on the sidelines of @g20org #Atlanta,” he said.

Jaishankar said he discussed trade, critical minerals, defence and nuclear cooperation, and multilateral issues with Quirno.

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The minister said his meeting with Mexico’s Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco Alvarez was focused on giving a new impetus to bilateral relations.

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“A pleasure to sit down with FM Mauro Vieira of Brazil. Our conversation covered bilateral and global issues,” Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar also met German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

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“Great to meet FM Johann Wadephul of Germany. Always look forward to my discussions with @AussenMinDE,” he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)